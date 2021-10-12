Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.