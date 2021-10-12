Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,517. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

