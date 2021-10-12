Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.13 million and $48,716.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00321279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009485 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014248 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00109665 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

