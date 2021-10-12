Energi Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $85.05 million and approximately $338,252.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00425189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,931,539 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

