Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $2.85. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 33,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

