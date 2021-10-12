Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,902,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,107,986 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Energy Transfer worth $200,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 91,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 151,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

