Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,903,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,353,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Energy Transfer worth $190,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 723,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.