Energycoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $75,724.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00023563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

