Enigma Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87,821.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $87,821.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00313100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009354 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

