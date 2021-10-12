Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 20,953 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90.
- On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.
ENVA opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
