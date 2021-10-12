Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 20,953 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90.

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.

ENVA opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.