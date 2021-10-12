Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mirova

Mirova decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirova owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $8.87 on Tuesday, hitting $170.13. 105,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,459. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

