EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

