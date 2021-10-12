Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 116,550 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

