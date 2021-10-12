Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,439 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

