Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,690 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

