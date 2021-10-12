Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 400 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

