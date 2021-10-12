Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Acceleron Pharma worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.