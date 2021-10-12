Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.68% of Quanterix worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $932,842. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

