Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

