Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 30,000 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.86% of Kronos Bio worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 62.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $1,174,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $964.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

