Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 37,985 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.12% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,906 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,486,000.

KSA stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

