Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 47,300 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of UGI worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

