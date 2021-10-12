Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,645 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

