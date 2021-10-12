Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,433 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

