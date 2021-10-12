Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

