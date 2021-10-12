Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Snap-on worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

SNA opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

