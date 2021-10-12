Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6,422.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.