Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,811 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Eastern Bankshares worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

