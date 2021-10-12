Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.21 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

