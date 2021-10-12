Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.67 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $682.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $673.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

