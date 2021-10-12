Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.96 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 193.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

