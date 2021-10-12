Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

MMM opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.78. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

