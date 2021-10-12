Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in Roblox by 39.9% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 379,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 809.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,454,776.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

