Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 191,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,325,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 108,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 216,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,600,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $20,233,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 85.7% in the second quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average of $271.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

