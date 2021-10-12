Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,250 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

