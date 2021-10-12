Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 25,220 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

