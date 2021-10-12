Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,841 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.69% of Health Catalyst worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

