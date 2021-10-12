Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 546 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $402.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.66 and a 200 day moving average of $372.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.