Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 396,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

