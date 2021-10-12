Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

