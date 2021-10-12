Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 2,103 ($27.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,995.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,807.68. The company has a market capitalization of £12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.87. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

