Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Entegris worth $93,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

