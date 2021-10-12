Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

ENTG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,737. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Entegris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

