Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 17,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,133. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

