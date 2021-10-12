Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
