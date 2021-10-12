Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

