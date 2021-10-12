Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.70% of Envestnet worth $111,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

ENV opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.07 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

