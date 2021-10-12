Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Envista worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Envista by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

