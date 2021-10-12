EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $117.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

