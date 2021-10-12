EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 528,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

