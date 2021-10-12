Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $987,522.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

